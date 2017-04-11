Local teams qualify for 2017 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

Eight teams from the North Carolina Odyssey of the Mind’s Eastern Region, including five from Wake County, have qualified to compete in the 2017 World Finals in Michigan.
The teams earned the right to advance based on their success showcasing their problem-solving skills at the April 1 state finals at NC A&T State University in Greensboro. Students competed in activities such as building a balsa-wood structure that can hold as much weight as possible and designing, building and operating an original robot that demonstrates human characteristics when performing tasks as part of a humorous story.
The Family Piano Academy in Raleigh qualified in the “Superhero Cliffhanger,” where teams created and presented a humorous performance about an unexpected superhero that encounters three different situations where it must save creativity in some way. The team of Broughton High School and Longleaf School of the Arts students put together a skit involving robots and bees.
A team from Mills Park Middle School in Cary qualified in the balsa-wood problem with a skit involving subjects traveling back and forth in time on a time machine.
These students will now join more than 825 teams who are expected to be at the 38th Odyssey of the Mind World Finals that will be held May 24-27 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. It costs a significant amount of money to attend so teams are fundraising for the event.
For instance, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise $18,400 to send two teams from the Expedition School in Hillsborough.
The “MindMasters” team from Penny Road Elementary School in Cary is trying to raise $15.000 through its GoFund Me campaign.
The teams from Wake County that qualified are Family Piano Academy, Pine Hollow Middle School and Southbridge Fellowship Church in Raleigh and Mills Park Middle and Penny Road Elementary in Cary.
The other Eastern Region teams that qualified are The Expedition School and the Southern Pines Rugby Club.
