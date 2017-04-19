Mom: Wake County ignoring discrimination against minority students

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 Mother tells Wake School Board that bullying and racial discrimination are not being reported Pause 4:23 Wake County considers options to meet new K-3 class size rules 2:07 Saving arts and PE in Wake County schools 1:16 Sen. Burr: Congress’ failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was “messed up,” 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 2:51 Honoring first responders to five alarm Raleigh fire 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers 0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Yolanda Speed tells the Wake County school board that bullying and discrimination against minority students at school isn't being reported. Her son Micah was shown on a viral video slamming another Wake Forest High School student to the ground after he sa Wake County Schools