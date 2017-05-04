Students take out your phones for the Wake County teacher selfie contest

Wake County students can win prizes for themselves and their favorite teachers by posting selfies of themselves with their favorite educators next week.
The Wake County school system is marking Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 8 to May 12, with a teacher selfie contest. Students are asked to use the hashtag #ThankATeacher and tag @WCPSS and @WCPSSTeam when they post the photos on social media.
Wake will pick the best photos each day with winning students getting a free Jersey Mike’s sandwich and winning teachers getting a school system t-shirt.
On May 12, the school system will award grand prizes for the four best selfies from the week. The teachers featured in the winning selfies could win prizes such as Carolina Mudcats tickets, Carolina Hurricanes tickets, or one of two Massage Envy gift cards.
Also as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Wake County school system will hold a celebration Monday night at the Raleigh Convention Center to honor the 13 finalists for the Teacher of the Year award. Wake County’s 2017-18 Teacher of the Year will be announced that night.
“It can’t be overstated,” Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill said Tuesday after announcing the Teacher Appreciation Week events. “Teachers have the most important role in our society as they work daily to better the lives of future generations.”
