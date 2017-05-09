Wake County school board honoring 48 award-winning students

The Wake County school board will recognize 48 students as Spotlight on Students award recipients on Tuesday.
By the end of the school year, one student at every Wake school will be recognized for his or her outstanding achievements and accomplishments. The school board holds the Spotlight on Students ceremonies at special recognition meetings.
A group of 24 students will be honored at 5:30 p.m. in the school board meeting room at 5625 Dillard Drive in Cary. Those students are:
▪ Abdullah Al-Obaidi, a 5th-grade student at Abbotts Creek Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Nishka Avunoori, a 5th-grade student at Cary Elementary School;
▪ Ajie Fatou Jammeh, a 5th-grade student at Douglas Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Selena Mendoza Meeks, a 5th-grade student at Forestville Road Elementary School in Knightdale;
▪ Hailey Normand, a 5th-grade student at Fuquay-Varina Elementary School;
▪ Anoushka Jain, a 5th-grade student at Highcroft Drive Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Timothy Richardson, a 5th-grade student at Holly Ridge Elementary School in Holly Springs;
▪ Sophia Johnson, a 5th-grade student at Hunter Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Jillian Weidner, a 5th-grade student at Jones Dairy Elementary School in Wake Forest;
▪ Avelin Pattison, a 5th-grade student at Lake Myra Elementary School in Wendell;
▪ Gabrielle Batista, a 5th-grade student at Leesville Road Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Ramadhani Nduwimana, a 5th-grade student at North Ridge Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Roberto Zarate Solis, a 5th-grade student at Northwoods Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Valeria Dominguez-Paredes, a 5th-grade student at Oakview Elementary School in Holly Springs;
▪ Ian McHarg, a 5th-grade student at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Shyasia Connell, a 5th-grade student at Pleasant Grove Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Rebeca Perez-Manuel, a 5th-grade student at Poe Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Niklas Sebastian Vega, a 5th-grade student at Powell Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Rayleigh Carew, a 3rd-grade student at Sanford Creek Elementary School in Rolesville;
▪ Cejai Walker, a 5th-grade student at Smith Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Allie Roos, a 4th-grade student at Sycamore Creek Elementary School in Raleigh:
▪ Colby Gifford, a 5th=grade student at Turner Creek Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Sophie Lassiter, a 5th-grade student at Vance Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Jackson Haga, a 5th-grade student at Vandora Springs Elementary School in Garner.
A second ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. to honor 24 more students. Those students are:
▪ Chassidy Johnson, a 5th-grade student at Baucom Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Richard Ayala-Soto, a 5th-grade student at Hodge Road Elementary School in Knightdale;
▪ Amelia Franzen a 5th-grade student at Oak Grove Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Hailey Raschke, a 5th-grade student at Olds Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Antonio McKinley Lester, a 5th-grade student at Wendell Elementary School;
▪ Mattie Taylor Tippette, a 3rd-grade student at Willow Springs Elementary School;
▪ Riley Howell, a 5th-grade student at York Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Rahzel Lamonte Harris, an 8th-grade student at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Alaina Isaak, an 8th-grade student at Davis Drive Middle School in Cary;
▪ Ja’lin Cooper, a 7th-grade student at Moore Square Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Juliet Katherine Stone, an 8th-grade student at North Garner Middle School;
▪ Henry Cruz Orellana, a 6th-grade student at Rolesville Middle School;
▪ Luke Digiuseppe, a 6th-grade student at Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Abigail Kapocious, an 8th-grade student at West Cary Middle School;
▪ Ellie Stewart, a 6th-grade student at West Lake Middle School in Apex;
▪ Yaidely Pilar Mendez Araujo, a 7th-grade student at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Kordasia La’Shaye Rogers, an 8th-grade student at Zebulon Middle School;
▪ William Hager, a senior at Apex High School;
▪ Yekaterina Kate Brown, a sophomore at Apex Friendship High School;
▪ Katherine Regittko, a junior at Crossroads Flex High School in Cary;
▪ Robert Smith, a senior at Enloe High School in Raleigh;
▪ Sarah Smith, a senior at Garner High School;
▪ Matthew Capobianco, a senior at Holly Springs High School;
▪ Shiloh Justice, a junior at Wakefield High School in Raleigh.
Comments