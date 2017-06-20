Wake school board faces $24 million budget shortfall

Megan Walter gets a hug from student Emily Paz after Walter was named Wake Countyâs 2017 School Counselor of the Year during a surprise ceremony at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, N.C., on May 24, 2017. The school board’s plan to spend $10 million this year to hire more counselors and social workers is up in the air after it got less than half the $45.2 million increase it wanted from the Wake County Board of Commissioners. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com