Wake County closes schools May 16 so teachers can attend rally.

Monika Johnson-Hostler, Chair of the Wake County School Board, announced that schools would close on May 16th because so many teachers requested the day off to go to a protest in Raleigh.
Chris Seward
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.