This ballet company helps kids at homeless shelters share a love for dance – Nagem

VIDEO: The Cary Ballet Company launched Plié All Day, an outreach program that hopes to bring dance to women’s shelters throughout the Triangle. The program’s first stop was the women’s shelter for Durham Rescue Mission. To donate or find out more, go to caryballet.com Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com