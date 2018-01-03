You’re right, southerners can’t drive in the snow. So what?

More Videos 1:00 As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go Pause 2:15 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 3:10 Snow moving in on eastern North Carolina 0:53 A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 2:15 NC Governor declaring state of emergency for winter storm 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:37 How to prepare for winter storms 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.