How did the chicken block the road? – Saunders

1:59 ACC's Swofford excited about ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, NY Pause

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

0:44 Immigrants rally at State Capitol