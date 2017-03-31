After college student is killed, her parents seek ways to stop the violence – Saunders

3:12 SBI to investigate Wake County Register of Deeds office Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:24 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'?

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye