A graduation speech fight. A withheld diploma. And lessons learned for student and principal.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:54 He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway. Pause 0:58 Columnist Barry Saunders learns not all snakes are bad 0:46 Hundreds attend National Blind Idol competition in Raleigh 1:55 Is it OK to criticize Barron Trump, son of the President? 2:12 What is it with men always wanting women to smile? 1:57 Swiss Army Man 2:07 Lins Barwick describes how little Angel Komenda was found after being buried alive by her parents in Ghana 1:29 Lins Barwick describes Angel Komenda's smile 0:27 Ellmers weight insult: Mocked campaign worker responds 4:54 Barry Saunders reads 'The Night Before Christmas' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by Southwest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent. Video courtesy of Curmilus Butch Dancy II

North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by Southwest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent. Video courtesy of Curmilus Butch Dancy II