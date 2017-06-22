My 10 favorite books of the last 10 years

Louis Zamperini during a news conference, in Pasadena, Calif. Zamperini, a U.S. Olympic distance runner and World War II veteran who survived 47 days on a raft in the Pacific after his bomber crashed, then endured two years in Japanese prison camps, was the subject of a book “Unbroken” and a movie with the same name. He died Wednesday, July 2, 2014. He was 97. Nick Ut 2014 AP file photo