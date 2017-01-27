Remembering the rock star glory days of the Velvet Cloak Inn – Shaffer

In its day, the Velvet Cloak Inn boasted crystal chandeliers in its Queen Suite, a black-tile jacuzzi in the King’s Throne room and a doorman out front dressed in gold cuff links and a black top hat.
You could order dessert in cups made out of chocolate, sunbathe at an indoor pool with a retractable glass ceiling and – if you ranked high enough in the General Assembly – store bottles of booze in a personal locker downstairs.
Until the mid-1980s, the Hillsborough Street hotel with its wrought-iron railings borrowed from New Orleans served as the overnight crash pad not only for the city’s tonier clientele but also for the rock bands that stomped through Raleigh, playing Reynolds Coliseum a few doors down.
In 1979, several members of Van Halen played hockey in the Velvet Cloak driveway, decked out in full uniforms and pads, skates on their feet, earrings flashing in the wind. Several years before that, according to Raleigh folklore, a then-unknown Jimmy Buffett played an after-concert party inside the Velvet Cloak, where fans refused to leave the room until he gave his backing band – about to become the Coral Reefers – a name.
And in 1982, a pair of plucky reporters from the Cardinal Gibbons Crusader student newspaper staked out the elevator at The Velvet Cloak lobby, waiting for spiky-haired rock god Rod Stewart to emerge from his luxury suite.
When he appeared in the lobby, gleaming in purple satin, Katie Connors Martin snapped a picture while Rod the Mod kissed a baby. And Billy Warden, now a communications strategist, threw himself onto the hood of Stewart’s limousine.
“We had to get close to the leather pants and the leopard top,” Warden recalled 35 years later.
Connors Martin, now a producer for an advertising firm, said, “The last thing I remember was Bill on the hood of the limousine, in the windshield, Rod’s stunned face and him screaming, ‘See you at the concert, Rod!”
As I write, the Velvet Cloak is, you probably know, being torn to pieces, making way for student housing. It strikes me as funny that N.C. State will officially adopt the property that its students have been crashing for years, toting 12 packs of beer to its once-stately pool.
But before the last brick falls, I want to properly eulogize the landmark named for Sir Walter Raleigh’s likely apocryphal act of courtly politeness: spreading a cape across a mud puddle to spare Queen Elizabeth’s shoes.
Forgive me for being the 1,000th person to whine about how much character Raleigh used to have, and how every cherished Hillsborough Street monument – Sadlack’s, The Brewery, The Alley – has been razed for the sake of a Target or a CVS or something just as sterile. But this time, the wrecking ball is disturbing some truly compelling ghosts.
“It was about 10 one night when The Four Tops came,” Velvet Cloak doorman Curtis McCullers told the N&O in 1988. “They called up saying they wanted three racks of ribs and some beans and corn bread.”
Storied Raleigh developer Willie York opened the hotel in 1963, a complement to his award-winning Cameron Village shopping center. He wanted a name that would stick, and Raleigh already had a Sir Walter Hotel. While in Florida, he noticed an endless string of Ocean View and Sand Dune motels, but he took inspiration for the name from the oddball that stood out: the Barefoot Postman.
The Velvet Cloak offered harp music, meals cooked tableside and a smorgasbord on Sundays. The suites had flame-stitched wing chairs flanking the stereo system and a mirrored dining room lit by Flemish lanterns. The bathrooms had telephones by the toilets.
In its 40-plus years, the Velvet Cloak Inn provided champagne and pillows for The Rolling Stones, Ethel Merman, Tom Jones and Sonny & Cher.
The place turned enough heads in Raleigh that the N&O wrote an entire story on its maitre d’ Horst Berger, a native of Austria who attended the Hotel Training School in Vienna and worked with the Movenpick Restaurant in Zurich. By 1971, the Velvet Cloak earned the nickname Pat Taylor headquarters because Taylor, then lieutenant governor, haunted the hotel, cementing its reputation as a deal-making watering hole.
But the Velvet Cloak will live forever as a star’s hotel, public enough to spot Bob Dylan leaving through the back door with Joan Baez. In its 40-plus years, it provided champagne and pillows for The Rolling Stones, Ethel Merman, Tom Jones and Sonny & Cher.
The Velvet Cloak’s glamour predates me by several decades, and I am old enough to own several Van Halen albums on vinyl. The only time I ever stepped inside the hotel, the rooms had all been converted to condominiums, and the only remaining occupants were in a vicious legal spat with the owners – a far cry from the days of crystal chandeliers and Rod Stewart in the elevator.
Shade falls on all that glistens. Dust covers all that shines. The Velvet Cloak, muddy with Raleigh’s footprints, goes boxed with mothballs into history’s attic.
