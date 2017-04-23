All-terrain wheelchair gets disabled sportsman back outdoors – Shaffer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest Pause 1:17 A dog didn’t recognize his owner who lost 50 pounds at a hospital. Then he got a whiff. 2:18 March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 2:46 Tillis wants to expand H2B visa program 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes 2:32 NC resident still has hope after Hurricane Matthew's floods 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream 0:23 Agent pleads guilty to giving money to UNC football players Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Dillon Lynn and his wife Amy talk about how they raised money to purchase a special all terrain chair for Dillon who has Friedreich’s Ataxia. The new chair enables him to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors.