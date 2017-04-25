Walnut Creek, where Raleigh flooding hits hardest – Shaffer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh Pause 2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall 6:07 Cooper appoints Arrowood to Court of Appeals seat vacated same day 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:57 NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 0:29 FLOODING: Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Floodwaters from heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com