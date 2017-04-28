Bell tolls 150 times for NC’s fallen workers, killed on the job

2:39 Workers’ Memorial Day observance held on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh to honor the 150 people known to have died from workplace injuries in 2015 Pause

2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest

0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh

0:48 Pardoned brothers’ payout triggers fight over who gets a cut

0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft

1:50 Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer

1:00 Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video

2:12 Charlotte police defend officers after one put a gun to the head of an unarmed man

2:05 Clay Council on pitching to Josh Hamilton in home run derby