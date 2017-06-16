At this 100-mile-long yard sale, thousands sell their junk (and sometimes snarl traffic)

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 100-mile-long yard sale offers everything you need and many things you don't Pause 1:56 Listen to the Moonglowers live on KGU Radio Honolulu in 1944 2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest 1:08 A Day Without a Woman rally in Durham 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream 1:10 What if you had more than 100 chickens, many of them roosters, as neighbors? 3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor 11:43 Born to Pun 1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates 1:15 Blind cheerleaders’ spirit refuses to go unseen Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The 301 Endless Yard Sale runs 100 miles from the NC-Virginia line south to Dunn offering buyers and sellers 100 miles of bargains on everything you need and many things you don't. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

The 301 Endless Yard Sale runs 100 miles from the NC-Virginia line south to Dunn offering buyers and sellers 100 miles of bargains on everything you need and many things you don't. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com