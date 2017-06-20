This ex-convict, homeless for three years, now leads a Toastmasters club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:52 A misspent youth, a life of crime, then redemption. Toastmasters' speaker shares his story. Pause 0:30 100-mile-long yard sale offers everything you need and many things you don't 1:56 Listen to the Moonglowers live on KGU Radio Honolulu in 1944 2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest 1:08 A Day Without a Woman rally in Durham 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream 1:10 What if you had more than 100 chickens, many of them roosters, as neighbors? 3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor 11:43 Born to Pun 1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: James Davis spent half his life behind bars but finding religion and Toastmasters put him on the right track. Davis, 53, is now president of the Durham Rescue Mission's chapter of the international group that helps people with public speaking. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

