He loved every stop: Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the road

For the last 40 years, Ron Wilson has piloted a city bus across Raleigh, waiting patiently while passengers fished for quarters, making sure trucks didn’t knock off his side-view mirrors, watching the city’s population triple through his windshield.
He got to know his riders. Mike from Duke Power. Cathy from N.C. State University. That woman on the Rex Hospital route whose boyfriend waited at the stop every Friday, rolling a red carpet to the door.
“He sat down at the other end waiting with a tuxedo on,” Wilson said, “and he had a little tray with a glass of champagne.”
On Thursday, as he drove the Six Forks Route for the last time, those riders all paused to shake his hand before darting out the door. Wilson retired as a GoRaleigh driver at age 66, having carried more than a million people.
It’s rare to hear rave reviews about a bus driver, but to a passenger on Thursday, his riders praised his willingness to wait while they ran for the door, to smile while they smoothed out dollar bills on the dashboard, to wish them well as they lurched into an otherwise dreary workday.
“Forty years on one job? That’s persistence,” said Kevin Way, who works at Fountain Dining Hall on N.C. State’s campus and rides Wilson’s No. 8 route every day. “Patience of Job, man. For you to maintain your calm, and you’re dealing with so many attitudes, egos and mental conditions, I commend him.”
Coming from Stovall, 50 miles north of Raleigh, Wilson started out driving a Coca-Cola truck. When his uncle suggested he join him on Raleigh’s buses – then called CAT – he doubted he had the stamina to keep to a seat all day. But he quickly found enjoyment in hundreds of small conversations, recognizing faces and getting recognized himself. In four decades behind the wheel, Wilson never witnessed a fight.
“I’ve had a situation where I thought it was going to be one,” he confessed. “I just hollered and said, ‘How about keeping it down back there?’ ”
He started when Raleigh employed just 58 bus drivers. GoRaleigh now counts closer to 165. In 40 years, Wilson has watched downtown evolve from a deserted island to jam-packed corners with 40-foot buses pulling off nail-biting turns around beer trucks and scooters. He works four routes a day and has gotten enough seniority to choose his favorites: Avent Ferry and Falls of Neuse – longer, wider and less circling around the same blocks.
For years, Wilson’s wife Carolyn would board his bus so they could share lunch together. When they got married 22 years ago, they hired out of the city’s trolleys to ferry them around Raleigh. Today, he believes the city needs more buses. Some routes run only once an hour, making it hardly feasible for people to ride. He knows how many people need a lift. He’s seen the elbow-to-ear crowds filling rush-hour buses on Capital Boulevard, which run every 15 minutes.
Even at 9:45 a.m., when most commuters are at work, he picks up a steady crowd of cooks heading to restaurants downtown. One of them, Alasan Colley, darted between the cars at a red light on Six Forks Road, afraid Wilson would pull away.
“I was supposed to wait for the light to change,” he said, safely aboard on his way to Midtown Grille, “but if I wait, the bus will pass. He is very patient.”
Nearing downtown on St. Mary’s Street, Wilson lamented the cross streets he won’t pass, the landmarks he won’t register, the students in backpacks he won’t drop at a classroom and the workers in umbrellas he won’t deliver to their staff meetings.
“I won’t ever do it again,” he sighed.
Not in the same seat, maybe. But don’t expect Wilson to disappear.
As his route ended, he showed off his new bus pass, which he and his wife acquired at City Hall. A senior citizen’s special. All the rides they want.
