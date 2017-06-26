These boxers fight Parkinson’s disease with hooks, jabs and uppercuts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing Pause 2:52 A misspent youth, a life of crime, then redemption. Toastmasters' speaker shares his story. 0:30 100-mile-long yard sale offers everything you need and many things you don't 1:56 Listen to the Moonglowers live on KGU Radio Honolulu in 1944 2:23 Adult figure skating championships come to Wake Forest 1:08 A Day Without a Woman rally in Durham 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream 1:10 What if you had more than 100 chickens, many of them roosters, as neighbors? 3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor 11:43 Born to Pun Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Rock Steady is a boxing club for people with Parkinson's Disease that meets in Cary. The workout helps fight the physical and neurological effects of the disease and provides emotional support for the members. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Video: Rock Steady is a boxing club for people with Parkinson's Disease that meets in Cary. The workout helps fight the physical and neurological effects of the disease and provides emotional support for the members. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com