Brewery to make beer from outlaw agave plant in Raleigh

For two decades, “Big Blue” flourished on a Boundary Street sidewalk – an agave plant so aggressive its bloom towered over a willow tree, its leaves blocked out a stop sign and its bulk spilled over the curb.
This succulent slowly grew into a horticultural beast – a landmark and darling of Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood. Then Big Blue stuck its spiky fingers too far into the street, and Raleigh handed the plant an eviction notice: Out by June 30.
Its closest neighbors, Kennan and Joey Hester, paled at the thought of such a grand specimen rotting in a landfill. So they hit on an idea to celebrate its long life.
“We’re going to chop this up, roast it for three or four days and throw it in a beer,” said Whit Baker, owner and brewmaster at Bond Brothers Beer Co. in Cary. “It’ll be ready in August.”
Brewing Big Blue combines fermenting powers of Bond Brothers and Gallo Pelon Mezcaleria in downtown Raleigh, which plans to offer the Oakwood’s succulent in bottles for its third anniversary next year.
“It will live on in beer forever,” said Marshall Davis, aka “The Bald Rooster,” manager and barman at Gallo Pelon.
Drinkers know blue agave as the central ingredient in tequila, but making it would require a distillery. Also, I did a little research, and one 15-pound agave heart – or pina – will produce about a liter of tequila. Big Blue’s heart weighs approximately 90 pounds, so you’re talking about a gallon and a half. That’s after two to three years of aging if you’re looking for anejo quality.
First comes the problem of extracting the cactus-like plant. When last I spoke to the harvesters, they were warned that skin contact with the sap of an agave plant causes acute dermatitis, a condition eased only by witch hazel. As for pulling Big Blue out of the ground, plans called for a machete, a chain-saw, a Sawzall and perhaps a neighbor’s antique fire truck.
“Don’t ever underestimate what’s in this neighborhood,” Kennan Hester said.
Big Blue’s quiote, the stalk shooting roughly 20 feet off the ground, will be preserved at Gallo Pelon – perhaps on the patio. But the plant that lorded over the corner of Boundary and East streets will leave the sidewalk to a new horticultural striver.
“It’s bittersweet for the neighborhood,” Kennan Hester said, “because some people have lived here as long as this plant.”
All that remains is a name for the agave brew. Let me offer this line from the classic Western “Shane,” which seems appropriate:
“Big Blue! Come back!”
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
Comments