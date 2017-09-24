Raleigh man jailed for stealing street sweeper, driving donuts at a mall

Police charged a 39-year-old man Sunday with stealing a street sweeper and driving donuts around a Garner shopping mall, damaging a curb, bushes and another vehicle.
Jason Lee Robinson of Hunters Farm Drive in Raleigh was held on a $1,000 secured bond, charged with larceny, driving while impaired and hit and run.
Robinson is accused of taking a 1996 GMC street sweeper belonging to King Enterprises, a vehicle valued at $50,000, according to Wake County magistrate’s records. He allegedly drove in circles around a parking lot, then over a curb and some bushes, records said.
Arrest warrants said Robinson failed to immediately stop at the scene of a crash at Timber Drive east, which is near the address for White Oak Crossing.
Josh Shaffer
