Jason Lee Robinson
Jason Lee Robinson
Jason Lee Robinson

Josh Shaffer

Raleigh man jailed for stealing street sweeper, driving donuts at a mall

By Josh Shaffer

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

September 24, 2017 2:15 PM

GARNER

Police charged a 39-year-old man Sunday with stealing a street sweeper and driving donuts around a Garner shopping mall, damaging a curb, bushes and another vehicle.

Jason Lee Robinson of Hunters Farm Drive in Raleigh was held on a $1,000 secured bond, charged with larceny, driving while impaired and hit and run.

Robinson is accused of taking a 1996 GMC street sweeper belonging to King Enterprises, a vehicle valued at $50,000, according to Wake County magistrate’s records. He allegedly drove in circles around a parking lot, then over a curb and some bushes, records said.

Arrest warrants said Robinson failed to immediately stop at the scene of a crash at Timber Drive east, which is near the address for White Oak Crossing.

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Longtime NC fugitive finally free

Longtime NC fugitive finally free 1:33

Longtime NC fugitive finally free
Aaaaaayy, The Fonz is a pretty deep guy. Really. 3:15

Aaaaaayy, The Fonz is a pretty deep guy. Really.
Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing 2:42

Parkinson's patients fight disease by boxing

View More Video