‘I died and came back to life.’ WRAL’s Tar Heel Traveler finds miracles on the road.

1:33 Longtime NC fugitive finally free Pause

2:05 Dolphins DE William Hayes on mermaids, aliens, dinosaurs and if the earth is flat

0:28 Why this Durham teacher struggles to find safe and affordable housing

2:08 Jesse Jackson speaks in NC about voter rights and other troubles faced by Americans today

1:34 Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina

2:40 UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

1:13 Experience NC State's victory over Louisville

0:40 Panthers Cam Newton: 'at the end of the day you live and learn'

1:43 Local animal rescue groups save pets from Puerto Rico