The Neuse River gets faster and wilder without the Milburnie Dam

Neuse River gets faster, wilder without Milburnie Dam For the first time, a canoe or kayak can run the length of the city’s eastern edge without getting out to portage. Freshly uncovered rapids give the Neuse a new level of excitement. For the first time, a canoe or kayak can run the length of the city’s eastern edge without getting out to portage. Freshly uncovered rapids give the Neuse a new level of excitement. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

