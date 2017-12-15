A chainsaw turns debris into art, deep in the heart of this state park

More Videos 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art Pause 1:36 Check out these awesome holiday lights 0:59 Neuse River gets faster, wilder without Milburnie Dam 2:23 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art A pair of chainsaw artists carved this sculpture of local wildlife from a fallen oak on the Graylyn multi-use trail in Umstead State Park. Getting there requires a hike. A pair of chainsaw artists carved this sculpture of local wildlife from a fallen oak on the Graylyn multi-use trail in Umstead State Park. Getting there requires a hike. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

A pair of chainsaw artists carved this sculpture of local wildlife from a fallen oak on the Graylyn multi-use trail in Umstead State Park. Getting there requires a hike. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com