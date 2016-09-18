Lottery

September 18, 2016 1:14 AM

NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

17-20-23-33-40

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Day

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-8-3-6

(nine, eight, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-4-1

(eight, six, four, one)

Powerball

09-19-51-55-62, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

(nine, nineteen, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

