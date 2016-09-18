NC Lottery

0:26 NC State's Dave Doeren thanks the fans before the Wolfpack's game Pause

2:26 Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

1:04 Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

2:28 Carrboro's Bryant believes Jaguars can make big strides

2:12 NC State's Monte Towe reflects on Reynolds Coliseum

2:12 NC State's Tommy Burleson reflects on the special bond of the 1974 team

2:27 NC State's David Thompson reflects on Reynolds Coliseum

1:52 Stand with Survivors Rally

1:29 NC State dedicates statues saluting basketball program's coaches

1:37 Tar Heel of the Week Larry Bernstein