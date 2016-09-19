Lottery

September 19, 2016 1:14 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

12-17-23-32-34

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

