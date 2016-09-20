Lottery

September 20, 2016 1:14 AM

NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Cash 5

05-16-21-33-36

(five, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $103,000

Lucky For Life

01-04-19-43-46, Lucky Ball: 14

(one, four, nineteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Day

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-8-8

(two, two, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-7-4

(nine, four, seven, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

