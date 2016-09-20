NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
05-16-21-33-36
(five, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $103,000
Lucky For Life
01-04-19-43-46, Lucky Ball: 14
(one, four, nineteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
Pick 3 Day
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
Pick 3 Evening
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
Pick 4 Day
2-2-8-8
(two, two, eight, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
9-4-7-4
(nine, four, seven, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
