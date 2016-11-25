NC Lottery

Lottery

November 25, 2016 1:22 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

02-17-20-22-30

(two, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky For Life

05-10-15-16-37, Lucky Ball: 12

(five, ten, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-2-6-5

(one, two, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-6-9

(eight, eight, six, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

