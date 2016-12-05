Who won $1 million and $261,797? Two winning lottery tickets sold in Wake

Two lottery tickets sold at Wake County stores won big in Saturday’s drawings.
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the Hasty Mart on South Main Street in Wake Forest, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
About 25 miles south, a Cash 5 ticket sold at the Garner Family Fare on U.S. 70 West won a $261,797 prize.
The Powerball ticket matched all five white balls drawn – 8-10-26-27-33. The red Powerball was 22. The ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million to win.
The Cash 5 ticket beat 1 in 749,398 odds to match all five numbers, which were 3-10-18-19-40.
Powerball players’ next chance to win is Wednesday night. The jackpot annuity is $67 million, worth $40.4 million cash. Monday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $110,000.
For more information on the lottery, go to nclottery.com.
Comments