NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
01-02-05-09-37
(one, two, five, nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Lucky For Life
10-15-21-23-34, Lucky Ball: 1
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
Pick 3 Day
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
Pick 4 Day
2-2-8-0
(two, two, eight, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-8-2-8
(zero, eight, two, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
