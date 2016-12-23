Lottery

December 23, 2016 1:15 AM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

01-02-05-09-37

(one, two, five, nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lucky For Life

10-15-21-23-34, Lucky Ball: 1

(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

Pick 3 Day

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-8-0

(two, two, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-2-8

(zero, eight, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

