NC Lottery

November 25, 2017 12:17 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-06-10-20-40

(five, six, ten, twenty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

16-36-54-61-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

1-8-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, eight, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-0-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-1-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, one, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

