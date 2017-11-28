Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:23 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-12-28-35-40

(one, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

12-13-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 1

(twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

6-4-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, four, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

8-9-6-5, Lucky Sum: 28

(eight, nine, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

0-3-2-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, three, two, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

