NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-12-28-35-40
(one, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
12-13-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 1
(twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-4-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, four, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-9-6-5, Lucky Sum: 28
(eight, nine, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
0-3-2-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, three, two, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
