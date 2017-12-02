NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-17-18-23-32
(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $643,000
Never miss a local story.
16-22-40-41-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $145 million
2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 5
(two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: five)
2-3-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, three, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, seven, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Comments