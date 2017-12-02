Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 01:17 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-17-18-23-32

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $643,000

16-22-40-41-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 5

(two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: five)

2-3-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, three, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, seven, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

