NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-11-13-29-34
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
4-1-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-2-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, two, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
7-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
