NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
15-19-24-34-36
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $477,000
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
8-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-4-4-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, four, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
03-04-18-29-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(three, four, eighteen, twenty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
