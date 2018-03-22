Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 12:05 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

15-19-24-34-36

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $477,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

8-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

9-4-4-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, four, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

03-04-18-29-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(three, four, eighteen, twenty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

  Comments  