Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-06-15-30-37

(two, six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

11-28-31-46-59, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, two, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

5-1-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, one, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

