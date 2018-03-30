NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-06-15-30-37
(two, six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-seven)
11-28-31-46-59, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
Never miss a local story.
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, two, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
5-1-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, one, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments