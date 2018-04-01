NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-08-09-28-37
(three, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $211,000
Estimated jackpot: $612 million
8-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, one, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-6-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, six, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, four, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
