Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 12:23 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-08-09-28-37

(three, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $211,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Estimated jackpot: $612 million

8-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, one, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-6-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, six, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, four, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

  Comments  