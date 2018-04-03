Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-05-18-26-41

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-one)

04-29-39-42-62, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

1-9-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

4-5-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, five, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(three, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

