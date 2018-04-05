NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-17-21-28-40
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Never miss a local story.
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-1-7, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: five)
9-9-7-3, Lucky Sum: 28
(nine, nine, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
08-24-42-54-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 4
(eight, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments