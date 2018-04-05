Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 12:24 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-17-21-28-40

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-1-7, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nine)

0-1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: five)

9-9-7-3, Lucky Sum: 28

(nine, nine, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

08-24-42-54-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 4

(eight, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

