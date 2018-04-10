Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 10, 2018 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-25-26-34-41

(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one)

05-13-31-43-53, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2

(five, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)

3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

1-5-6, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, five, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-9-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(zero, nine, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $89 million

  Comments  