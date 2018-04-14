Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 01:23 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-12-30-34-41

(ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

08-09-32-42-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

2-3-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, three, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-9-9-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(one, nine, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

2-8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

