NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-12-30-34-41
(ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
08-09-32-42-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-3-3, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, three, three; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-9-9-9, Lucky Sum: 28
(one, nine, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
2-8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Comments