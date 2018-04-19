Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 19, 2018 12:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-14-23-27-36

(six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

9-5-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, five, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-8-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, eight, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(four, two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

6-0-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, zero, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

09-10-12-17-23, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

