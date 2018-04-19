NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-14-23-27-36
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
9-5-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, five, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-8-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, eight, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(four, two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
6-0-3-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, zero, three, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
09-10-12-17-23, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Comments