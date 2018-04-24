Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 24, 2018 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

17-21-22-24-36

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-six)

03-19-31-32-48, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(three, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

7-7-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-9-4-1, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, nine, four, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

5-0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

  Comments  