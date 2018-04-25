Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 12:53 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-19-31-32-48, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

