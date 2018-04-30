Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

April 30, 2018 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-14-17-33-38

(two, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

01-10-13-16-21, Lucky Ball: 17

(one, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

1-3-7-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, three, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, two, six, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $195 million

