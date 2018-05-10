Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 10, 2018 12:04 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-06-13-27-31

(five, six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

9-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

7-1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-8-2-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, eight, two, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

11-16-38-50-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(eleven, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  