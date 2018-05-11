NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
08-12-13-21-35
(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
14-38-40-53-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-three, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)
1-1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-4-5-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, five, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Comments