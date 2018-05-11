Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 11, 2018 11:46 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

08-12-13-21-35

(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

14-38-40-53-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-three, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)

1-1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-4-5-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, five, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

