The Day's Best Photos | 09.16.16

Mike Duffy stands at attention with Ciko at the casket of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen during his funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Shelby, NC. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries. Ciko was officer Brackeen's dog in the K-9 unit
Jeff Siner
AP
An Orthodox priest conducts a reburial ceremony of remains of Soviet soldiers killed during World War II, discovered by members of volunteer search teams in a memorial cemetery at Nevsky Pyatachok near Kirovsk, Russia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Nevsky Pyatachok, an area about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of St. Petersburg, has proved especially fertile ground. As many as 200,000 Soviet soldiers were killed here between September 1941 and May 1943 in fighting to break the Nazi siege of the city, which was then called Leningrad. The remains of 264 were buried Friday.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP
A Northport, Ala., firefighter is framed between a pair of sousaphone players in the Tuscaloosa County High School marching band as he puts out grass burning around a bonfire during the Tuscaloosa County High School homecoming bonfire in Northport, Thursday evening, Sept.15, 2016.
Gary Cosby Jr.
AP
Masked dancers prepare to perform a traditional dance during Indra Jatra Festival in Basantapur Durbar Square, Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Indra is considered the Hindu god of rain and the festival marks the end of the rainy season.
Niranjan Shrestha
AP
British national Lauri Love, who is accused of hacking into U.S. government computers, wipes away tears while speaking to the media after the ruling that he should be extradited, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Sept. 16, 2016. A judge says Love, who is accused of hacking into U.S. government computer systems and stealing confidential information, should be extradited to the United States to face trial. Judge Nina Templa told Lauri Love on Friday that he can appeal the judgment.
Matt Dunham
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to a campaign rally at the James L. Knight Center, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Miami.
Evan Vucci
AP
Advocates with Oxfam America have placed hundreds of life jackets on the ground along the New York City waterfront to draw attention to the refugee crisis, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Many of the life jackets used for the Friday action were used by adult and child refugees and collected on beaches in Greece. The undertaking was a prelude to next week's United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants.
Mark Lennihan
AP
A model displays a 2017 Spring/Summer design by Agatha Ruiz De La Prada at the Madrid's Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 .
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP
A model displays a 2017 Spring/Summer design by Andres Sarda at the Madrid's Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 .
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP
A model wears a creation by designers Teatum Jones during their Spring/Summer 2017 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016
Alastair Grant
AP
National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden speaks via video link during the Athens Democracy Forum, organised by the New York Times, at the National Library in Athens, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Snowden, in exile in Moscow after leaking U.S. National Security Agency documents, said Friday he intends to vote in the U.S. presidential election, but did not say which candidate he favors.
Kostas Baltas
AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits to receive his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Manish Swarup
AP
Brant Nickel, of Waupun, Wis., assist Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks mascot, with an alley-oop during a stop in the NBA basketball team's "Own the Future" state tour Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at Widmer's Cheese Cellars in Theresa, Wis. Members of the Bucks traveled across Wisconsin promoting the upcoming season which is scheduled to begin in October.
John Ehlke
AP
Palestinian Bedouin men ride their camels while attending a local camel competition at the sunset during a heritage and traditional festival activities in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Adel Hana
AP
Alfonso Perez, of the Dominican Republic, cheers at the start of a naturalization ceremony for 755 new United States citizens at Turner Field, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The ceremony, in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, was the largest in Georgia this year and the 755 citizens sworn in marks the number of home runs hit by former Braves player Hank Aaron.
David Goldman
AP
Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, shows the city's architecture to London mayor Sadiq Khan during a boat ride Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago. During Khan's visit in Chicago, he was seeking to reassure American investors, tourists and students that his city will remain open for business despite his country's referendum in favor of withdrawing from the European Union.
Tae-Gyun Kim
AP
New Apple Watch Series 2 devices are displayed at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
Members of the audience listen as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 39th Annual Gala Dinner, in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Clinton returned to the campaign trail after a bout of pneumonia that sidelined her for three days and revived questions about both Donald Trump's and her openness regarding their health.
Andrew Harnik
AP
President Barack Obama's view from the podium can be seen after he spoke at the 39th Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference and awards gala, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
AP
President Barack Obama pauses while speaking at the 39th Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference and awards gala, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
AP
In this Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 photo, Fatma Abdullah from Yemen poses for a portrait on Noor Mountain, where Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation from God to preach Islam, on the outskirts of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Abdullah, who left Sanaa a year ago due to the war, says she misses her home country but is happy to be living near Noor Mountain, a scared site, which brings her peace with her family.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
In this Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 photo, a Pakistani man living near Hira cave reads before sunrise on Noor Mountain, where the Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation from God to preach Islam, on the outskirts of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is one of Islamâ€™s most important historical sites _ the cave where the Prophet Muhammad spent time in seclusion, contemplation and self-reflection.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
In this Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 photo, 60-year old Mariam Abdel Karim from Sudan poses for a photograph as she prays on a rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Karim walked from Madina to Mecca to Arafat and will complete her pilgrimage by walking.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
In this Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 photo, Fatma, 25, from Ghana carries her son Hisou as she poses for a photograph in Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Fatma walked with her son from Madina to Mecca to Arafat and will complete her pilgrimage by walking and not using any vehicles.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 photo, 28-year old Sarah from Morocco takes a moment after removing her hijab and rests on a chair after arriving from camps in Arafat and Mina and finishing her pilgrimage, at a hotel in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. "It's been quite a shock for me to discover that Mecca has been transformed in a giant mall. But aside of that the most incredible part was seeing people literally from every single part of the world standing all together in formation making rakat, a prayer movement, all at once," says Sarah on her experience during the hajj.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
Indian policemen watch a Davis Cup men's tie tennis match between Spain's David Ferrer, left, and India's Saketh Myneni in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Saurabh Das
AP
Canada's Vasek Pospisil reacts after breaking Chile's Nicolas Jarry during a Davis Cup tennis match in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Darren Calabrese
AP
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Cleveland.
David Dermer
AP
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, center, is doused by teammates as they celebrate after winning the NL Central title after defeating he Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Frank Augstein
AP
New York Jets cornerback Marcus Williams (20) breaks up a pass for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) during the second half an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Jets won 37-31.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) scores a touchdown over New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
AP
Buffalo Bills defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (21) celebrate with Jordan Mills (79) after returning a New York Jets fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
AP
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, left, tags out Oakland Athletics' Brett Eibner as Eibner was trying to steal second in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang misses a double hit by Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo
AP