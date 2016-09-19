Photo Gallery: The Day's Best | 09.19.16

The gas pumps Monday, September 19, 2016 at the usually busy Murphy's gas station and convenience store on Highway 64 in Siler City, NC had no customers and no gas as of last night. The last advertised price for regular gas there was $2.09/gallon and the station was waiting for another tanker after Sunday's delivery quickly sold out.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
Panic buying has ensued as gas stations run out of gas in Durham, N.C. September 19, 2016. Due to the Colonial Oil pipeline breech which happened last week the disruption in gasoline delivery is causing many stations to close as their tanks run dry. This station at the corner of Main Street and Ninth Street was packed as drivers tried to top off their tanks after getting off work after many of the stations close by ran out of fuel.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Sheetz gas station on Hillsborough Road in Durham, N.C. September 19, 2016, has no gas due to the Colonial Oil pipeline breech which happened last week. The disruption in gasoline delivery is causing many stations to shutter either part of their operations or like the Sheetz store here completely close down all the pumps including diesel.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Umbrellas were the accessory of the day as these pedestrians brave the heavy rain as they cross Wilmington Street in Raleigh, N.C. Monday, September 19, 2016. Heavy ran inundated the Triangle as a slow moving low pressure system moves across the state. According to the weather service rain is forecast for the rest of the week.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Ahmad Khan Rahami is taken into custody after a shootout with police Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Linden, N.J. Rahami was wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked the Chelsea neighborhood of New York and the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park. (Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Ed Murray
AP
A police officer stands guard over an injured Ahmad Khan Rahami before Rahami was taken away from the scene of a shootout with police Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Linden, N.J. Rahami was wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked the Chelsea neighborhood of New York and the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/Boston Herald via AP)
Nicolaus Czarnecki
AP
Two Chilean F-5 Tiger III fighters and a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft overfly a military parade in Santiago on September 19, 2016, commemorating the 205th anniversary of Chile's independence. / AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BERNETTIMARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images
MARTIN BERNETTI
AFP/Getty Images
The "Halcones" acrobatic air group overflies a military parade in Santiago, on September 19, 2016, oat the 206th anniversary of Chile's independence. / AFP PHOTO / CLAUDIO REYESCLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images
CLAUDIO REYES
AFP/Getty Images
Chilean troops march during a military parade in Santiago, on September 19, 2016, at the 206th anniversary of Chile's independence. / AFP PHOTO / CLAUDIO REYESCLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images
CLAUDIO REYES
AFP/Getty Images
Performers celebrate at the end of the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
AP
Some 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees who made the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios are displayed in what the organisers called a "Lifejacket Graveyard" in Parliament Square, London, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The display was organised by Snappin' Turtle Productions and supported by refugee charities to coincide with the first ever United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants taking place in New York later today. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Israeli riot police officers scuffle with Arab men in Arab village of Ara, northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. About 50 right wing activists protested in Ara outside the home of Nashhat Milhem, who killed three people in a shooting rampage in Tel Aviv in January 2016 before police killed him in a shootout. The demonstrators demanded Israel deport Milhem's family and shouted "There is no Palestine." They arrived under heavy police escort to the village, where locals held a counterdemonstration. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
Mahouts guide forest department elephants to demolish houses at Bandardubi village, on the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Authorities ordered the demolition of around 300 houses in three villages to evict people living on the periphery of the rhino sanctuary to stop rampant poaching of the rare animal, a top police official said. Two people were killed and several others were injured Monday when villagers clashed with police while protesting the demolition of their homes. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
AP
A mahout guides a forest department elephant to demolish a house at Bandardubi village, on the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Authorities ordered the demolition of around 300 houses in three villages to evict people living on the periphery of the rhino sanctuary to stop rampant poaching of the rare animal, a top police official said. Two people were killed and several others were injured Monday when villagers clashed with police while protesting the demolition of their homes. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
AP
A student band dressed as storm troopers walks past the Basilica of San Francisco after playing the Star Wars song, The Imperial March, among other songs, in downtown La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The band was led by their band director who was dressed as Darth Vader. The band, from the indigenous Aymara town of Caracollo, Oruro, was noticed at a local school band competition in Cochabamba and invited by television stations to perform in the capital. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura pitched a complete game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
David Mandel embraces Julia-Louis Dreyfuf, center, as the cast and crew from ìVeepî accept the award for outstanding comedy series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Germain Arena, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Ft. Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
AP
Gesus Lamadrid, right, dressed up as Batman and Orlando Gonzales, center dressed up as Iron Man interact with 8-year-old Tyler Levin Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Chicago. A window washing crew dressed up as superheroes to entertain the young patients at the hospital. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)
Tae-Gyun Kim
AP
The convent building at St Joseph's Church in Pittsfield, Mass. is demolished, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The unused 1897 building could no longer be maintained by the parish. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Ben Garver
AP
Isaiah Mordal, 22, and his girlfriend Johanna Bohnenkamp, 15, who is 9 months pregnant, outside their home in Big Lake on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Mordal and Bohnenkamp were both attacked by a man, suspected of being motivated by global terror, who stabbed several people late Saturday, Sept. 17 before an off-duty police officer fatally shot the attacker at the Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud, Minn. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)
Leila Navidi
AP